Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases New Stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 419,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of TGAAW stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

