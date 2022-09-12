Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 726,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFGDR. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $64,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $42,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Down 0.9 %

GFGDR opened at $0.11 on Monday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFGDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.