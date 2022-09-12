Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $286,000 Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,050 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSIB opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.