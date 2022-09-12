Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Cuts Holdings in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,919,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $8,883,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WALD opened at $8.70 on Monday. Waldencast plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

