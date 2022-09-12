Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 292,829 Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,829 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCIW. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $648,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

