Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $60,000 Investment in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVNAW. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get 7 Acquisition alerts:

7 Acquisition Stock Down 11.8 %

SVNAW opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

7 Acquisition Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVNAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 7 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.