250,000 Shares in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW) Acquired by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talon 1 Acquisition by 98.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 708,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 350,674 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOACW opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.