Wolfe Research Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $370.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.92.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $332.50 on Monday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.45 and its 200 day moving average is $370.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

