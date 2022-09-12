Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Cuts Holdings in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,615 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPAU. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $10,060,000.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTPAU opened at $9.83 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Gores Technology Partners Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

