Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.33.

Shares of RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

