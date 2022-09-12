Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $116,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after buying an additional 78,964 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $9,703,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,000. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

