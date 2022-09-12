Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCSAW. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,929,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 167.6% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 267,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 167,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAW opened at $0.10 on Monday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

