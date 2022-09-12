Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $79,000 in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $83,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:VMGAW opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

