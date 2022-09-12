Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $53,000 in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAIW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

McLaren Technology Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

