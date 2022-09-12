Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $33.05 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

