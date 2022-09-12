Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
NYSE:WPM opened at $33.05 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
