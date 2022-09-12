agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Up 1.6 %

AGL stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Insider Activity at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares in the company, valued at $752,099.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,099.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,894,585 shares of company stock worth $289,744,185. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after buying an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,743 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,430,000.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.