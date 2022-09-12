Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Alphatec Stock Up 4.6 %

Alphatec stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $872.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,333.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,500 shares of company stock worth $414,140 and have sold 52,274 shares worth $487,614. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alphatec by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alphatec by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphatec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alphatec by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

