Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azelis Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €22.00 ($22.45) price target for the company.

Azelis Group Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZLGF opened at 22.30 on Monday. Azelis Group has a twelve month low of 22.30 and a twelve month high of 25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is 22.30.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

