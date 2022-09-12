Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDEXY. UBS Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

