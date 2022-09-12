Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $741.33.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.