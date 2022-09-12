DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $53.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $64.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 28.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $3,560,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

