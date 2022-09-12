Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLWYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC cut Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,463.00.

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Bellway has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

