Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $29,000 Investment in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIOSW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

BioPlus Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

