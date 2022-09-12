Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Crest Nicholson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Crest Nicholson Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTC:CRTHF opened at $4.59 on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $4.63.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc is a real estate company, which engages in the development of apartments and townhouses to traditional detached family homes and complex regeneration schemes. The firm’s products range varies from homes for first time buyers through to large family homes; and includes a mixture of houses, apartments, and supporting commercial premises as part of its larger developments.
