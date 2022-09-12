Citigroup Initiates Coverage on NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,823.00.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. NEXT has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $115.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

