Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

NYSE:FNV opened at $125.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $117.39 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after acquiring an additional 550,604 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $68,029,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

