Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $98.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Carvana Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

