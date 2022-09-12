Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $87.00 at Atlantic Securities

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

