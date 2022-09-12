Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $2.41 Million in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.47% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

SNRH stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

