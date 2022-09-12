ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. abrdn plc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $258.80 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

