Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 14,152 Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,032,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IACC opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

