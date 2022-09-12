Allstate Corp Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,642,000 after purchasing an additional 106,483 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 16,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 475,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,489,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Moody’s stock opened at $299.54 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.