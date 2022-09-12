Woodline Partners LP Sells 470,352 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,352 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

HSIC opened at $74.30 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

