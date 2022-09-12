Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.35. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 21.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

