Woodline Partners LP Acquires 957,661 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,661 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 3.84% of Zymeworks worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zymeworks by 30.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $12,301,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Zymeworks by 52,992.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 317,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $5.22 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 91.78% and a negative net margin of 749.38%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

