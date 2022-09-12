Allstate Corp Sells 37,574 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,574 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.