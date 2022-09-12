Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Reduced by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 606,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.