Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $2 Million in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPYAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $7,405,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPYAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

