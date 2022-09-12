Allstate Corp Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

