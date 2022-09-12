Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

