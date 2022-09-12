Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 5,154 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 370.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.53 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

