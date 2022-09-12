Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360,751 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.14% of KLA worth $1,169,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $358.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

