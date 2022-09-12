Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.45. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

