Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $19,646,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $233.57 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.