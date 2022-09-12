Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,774 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.35% of Molina Healthcare worth $852,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $214,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $348.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.57 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,456 shares of company stock worth $19,253,691. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

