Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 329,701 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.22% of Incyte worth $741,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 838.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 365,425 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,365,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insider Activity

Incyte Price Performance

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.