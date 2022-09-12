Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,747,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 5.3 %

MELI opened at $970.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $851.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,922.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.