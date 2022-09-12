Wellington Management Group LLP Has $966.53 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,329,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,747 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.71% of Trane Technologies worth $966,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.