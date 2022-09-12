Wellington Management Group LLP Has $906.39 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.36% of Ulta Beauty worth $906,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $442.90 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $448.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

