2,540 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 79,507 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.35 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.